Brush Fire Along I-5 South of Downtown San Diego

A small brush fire on the west side of Interstate 5 between Barrio Logan and National City produced a large amount of smoke that could be seen from downtown Tuesday.

The brush fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. and was said to be under Interstate 5 near the connector with State Route 15.

No one was injured in the fire and no structures were damaged, according to the San Diego Fire-rescue Department (SDFD).

SDFD crews and CHP officers responded.

No other information was available.

