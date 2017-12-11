Brush Fire Slows Traffic on Interstate 805

A fire is burning on Interstate 805 near Mesa College.

The fire was reported at 2:07 p.m. near the Mesa College Drive/Kearny Villa Road exit.

The two right lanes of northbound I-805, south of Mesa College are blocked.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews estimated the fire at half an acre. Officials said the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

No other information was available.

