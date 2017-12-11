Brush Fire Slows Traffic on Interstate 805 - NBC 7 San Diego
Brush Fire Slows Traffic on Interstate 805

By NBC 7

    A fire is burning on Interstate 805 near  Mesa College. 

    The fire was reported at 2:07 p.m. near the Mesa College Drive/Kearny Villa Road exit.

    The two right lanes of northbound I-805, south of Mesa College are blocked.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews estimated the fire at half an acre. Officials said the forward rate of spread had been stopped. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

