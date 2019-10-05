Brush Fire Reported in Warner Springs: Cal Fire

A brush fire was reported in Warner Springs, Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The brush fire, dubbed Scout Fire, was reported near Mataguay Boy Scout Camp at about 2:15 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., Mataguay Boy Scout Camp remained under an evacuation warning.

The fire is reported to be 5 to 10 acres in light flashy fuels, Cal Fire said.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the SDG&E cameras.

No structures are threatened.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.