Oceanside Brush Fire Sparked by Homeless Encampment

Oceanside Fire Department responded to a brush fire around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the area between SR 76 and San Juan Street, next to the San Luis Rey River.

Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said the half-acre brush fire was caused by a cooking fire of some sort in a homeless camp down by the riverbed.

"We had a slight spot up the slope running toward some homes. Fortunately the crews were able to catch it pretty quick," Specht said.

No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported. As of 4 p.m., crews were mopping up the area.

The steep terrain surrounding the fire proved difficult for firefighters who had to drag hoses with them as they trekked up and down the hill.

"In this type of season we gotta be extra vigilant and be safe with any kind of sparks or work that you're gonna do around the yard. We can't have a spark, because they will run," Specht told NBC 7.

Specht said about 25 personnel responded to the fire.

Carlsbad, Vista, and Camp Pendleton Fire Departments also responded to the fire.

“We’re upstaffed, we have prepositioned units throughout the county. So we were definitely ready for this incident even though the weather in oceanside doesn’t appear to be fire season,” Specht added.

No other information was available.