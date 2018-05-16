Brush Fire Reported in Chula Vista

Additional crews have been requested to help firefighters battling a brush fire in the Eastlake community of Chula Vista.

The fire was first reported at 11:30 a.m. near Hunte Parkway and Exploration Falls Drive.

An hour later, there was a request for a Type III brush strike team composed of fire engines from San Diego, San Miguez and Heartland fire departments.

A helicopter from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was also assisting ground crews.

No structures were threatened.

There is no information on what caused the fire.

No other information was available.

