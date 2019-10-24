SDFD Stops Brush Fire Reported Near Balboa Park - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

SDFD Stops Brush Fire Reported Near Balboa Park

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SDFD Stops Brush Fire Reported Near Balboa Park
    NBC 7

    San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a brush fire reported near Balboa park, Thursday afternoon.

    The brush fire was reported around 4:43 p.m., near 20th and B Street. 

    By 5 p.m., SDFD Chief Stowell said the fire was stopped at a half acre.

    The fire was caused by a homeless encampment.  

    The Poway Fire Department, and Coronado Fire Department assisted in the response.

    No one was injured and no structures were threatened or damage. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices