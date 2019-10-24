SDFD Stops Brush Fire Reported Near Balboa Park

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a brush fire reported near Balboa park, Thursday afternoon.

The brush fire was reported around 4:43 p.m., near 20th and B Street.

By 5 p.m., SDFD Chief Stowell said the fire was stopped at a half acre.

The fire was caused by a homeless encampment.

The Poway Fire Department, and Coronado Fire Department assisted in the response.

No one was injured and no structures were threatened or damage.

No other information was available.

