San Diego Fire-Rescue is responding to a brush fire along Eastbound 8 close to San Diego State University.

Caltrans has closed the EB I-8 off-ramp to College Avenue.

It was reported around 12:20 p.m.

At 12:50 p.m. San Diego State reported the University Police and San Diego Police Department were evacuating Villa Alvarado Apartments.

SDPD advised to avoid College Ave. and Alvarado Road.

No other information was available.

