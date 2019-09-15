Brush Fire Near San Diego State University - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Evacuations for SDSU Villa Alvarado Apartm...
logo_sd_2x

Brush Fire Near San Diego State University

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Brush Fire Near San Diego State University
    Scott Poston

    San Diego Fire-Rescue is responding to a brush fire along Eastbound 8 close to San Diego State University.

    Caltrans has closed the EB I-8 off-ramp to College Avenue.

    It was reported around 12:20 p.m.

    At 12:50 p.m. San Diego State reported the University Police and San Diego Police Department were evacuating Villa Alvarado Apartments.

    SDPD advised to avoid College Ave. and Alvarado Road.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices