Small Brush Fire Breaks Out Near El Capitan High School in Lakeside

A small brush fire broke out Tuesday behind El Capitan High School near the Cactus Park BMX track.

Lakeside firefighters were called to 10410 Ashwood Street just after 1 p.m.

The vegetation fire burned approximately an acre of land north of the BMX park, Cal Fire officials said.

Ashwood Street was closed between Willow Road and Mapleview Street.

Firefighters from Monte Vista helped on the call.

No other information was available.

