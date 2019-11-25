Brush Fire Off Northbound I-15 Near Miramar

A 1-acre brush fire was burning in three spots on the side of northbound Interstate 15 Monday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

CalTrans said the right lane of northbound I-15 is blocked around the Miramar Way exit, as of 4 p.m.

The right lane is blocked on NB I-15 north of SR-52 and north of Miramar Way due to three separate fires burning on the right shoulder. #SDCaltransAlertpic.twitter.com/x8iLLRYtfx — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 25, 2019

SDFD first responded to reports of the brush fire around 3:30 p.m.

The forward rate of progress was stopped at 4:18 p.m., SDFD said.

No injuries were reported.

SDFD said Miramar Fire also assisted in fighting the fire

No other information was available.

