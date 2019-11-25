Brush Fire Off Northbound I-15 Near Miramar - NBC 7 San Diego
Brush Fire Off Northbound I-15 Near Miramar

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    A 1-acre brush fire was burning in three spots on the side of northbound Interstate 15 Monday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

    CalTrans said the right lane of northbound I-15 is blocked around the Miramar Way exit, as of 4 p.m.

    SDFD first responded to reports of the brush fire around 3:30 p.m. 

    The forward rate of progress was stopped at 4:18 p.m., SDFD said.

    No injuries were reported.

    SDFD said Miramar Fire also assisted in fighting the fire

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

