North County Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brush fire and subsequent commercial fire in Fallbrook Saturday.

The fire started near the 300 block of West Aviation Road just off of South Mission Road around 4:45 p.m.

One unit in a row of commercial businesses at 447 Ammunition Road was on fire as of 5:20 p.m. and nearby businesses were evacuated.

The commercial fire was contained by 6:10 p.m., North County Fire said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

#AvaitionIC forward rate of spread of the vegetation fire has been stopped. Currently we have a commercial structure fire involved in this incident. The unit on fire is a part of a row of businesses. All units are being evacuated. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) November 3, 2019

North County Fire tweeted that one storage unit was involved in the fire.

The brush fire's forward rate of spread was stopped by 5:20 p.m., North County Fire said.

A businessowner in the area told NBC 7 that it seemed unclear whether the fire started in the brush and moved to the business or vice versa. The businessowner also said homeless encampments have been seen in the area behind the businesses.

No other information was available.

