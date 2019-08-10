6-Acre Brush Fire Burns in De Luz

Crews battled Saturday's Santa Fire in De Luz by both ground and air.

Ground crews and firefighting aircraft headed to De Luz Saturday to tackle a brush fire burning in the unincorporated community in San Diego’s North County.

The blaze – dubbed the “Santa Fire” by authorities – sparked just before 1 p.m. along the 36000 block of De Luz Road, near Santa Margarita Trail. The rural community is near Fallbrook, just west of the Santa Margarita County Preserve, a scenic recreation area that includes multi-use trails popular among hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders.

Fifteen minutes in, officials estimated the fire had burned between 3 to 5 acres in the vegetation-dense area.

Cal Fire public information officer Thomas Shoots told NBC 7 the fire’s rate of spread was moderate and said crews were working to contain it both by ground and air.

There was no immediate threat to any structures.

By 1:50 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the Santa Fire had burned 6 acres.

According to Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Capt. Issac Sanchez, the three factors that most impact a wildfire are fuel, weather and topography. Together, the trio is known to lead to major wildfire incidents. Such was the formula in the November 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County in Northern California, which scorched 153,336 acres, destroyed 18,793 structures, and resulted in 85 deaths.

To sign up for evacuation alerts amid an emergency or disaster in San Diego County, visit the AlertSanDiego website here.