Brush Fire Briefly Closes On-Ramp to SR-905; One Suspect in Custody

A suspect was in custody Sunday after a brush fire briefly closed the on-ramp to State Route 905, police said.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Via de la Bandola, San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

"A caller was driving by when they spotted the flames in the brush," she said.

The fire was on eastbound SR-905 in the embankment to Interstate 805, Munoz said. The fire was knocked down within an hour. No one was injured and no structures were threatened, she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Munoz said.

The ramp to the eastbound SR-905 from I-805 south was closed for around 90 minutes, according to the California Highway Patrol. The ramp was reopened around 4:15 p.m., the CHP said.

The suspect was also wanted for threatening people with a knife earlier Sunday, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Dino Delimitros said.

There were three spot fires on the side of the freeway, Delimitros said. Customs and Border Protection also reported several small fires in the area, Munoz said.

It was unclear if the fires were all related.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.