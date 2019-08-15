Brush Fire Near Rose Canyon

A vegetation fire sparked near Rose Canyon Open Space Park Thursday, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

The fire, reported just before 2 p.m., was located near Porte De Merano and Regents Road, on the south side of the tracks, according to officials.

Video from SkyRanger7 shows ground crews tackling the fire which is burning in medium brush.

Homes are located on the opposite side of the railroad tracks from the fire.

The area is east of Interstate 5 and north of State Route 52 in the University City neighborhood.

No other information was available.

