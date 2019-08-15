Brush Fire Near Rose Canyon - NBC 7 San Diego
Brush Fire Near Rose Canyon

The area is east of Interstate 5 and north of State Route 52 in the University City neighborhood.

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Brush Fire Near Rose Canyon
    SkyRanger7

    A vegetation fire sparked near Rose Canyon Open Space Park Thursday, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said. 

    The fire, reported just before 2 p.m., was located near Porte De Merano and Regents Road, on the south side of the tracks, according to officials.

    Video from SkyRanger7 shows ground crews tackling the fire which is burning in medium brush.

    Homes are located on the opposite side of the railroad tracks from the fire.

    The area is east of Interstate 5 and north of State Route 52 in the University City neighborhood.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

