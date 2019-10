A brush fire started on the Mexican side of the border near Boulevard around noon Tuesday.

Cal Fire said the 1-acre brush fire had a moderate rate of spread and was about one-quarter of mile inside Mexico.

The fire was not threatening the United States, but they will conitnue to monitor the fire, Cal Fire said in Twitter post around noon.

No other information was available.

