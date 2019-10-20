Brush Fire Knocked Down Near Oak Park on State Route 94

A brush fire broke out just west of the College Avenue and Broadway exits near eastbound state Route 94 around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.

An NBC 7 crew said the fire was knocked down at 3:25 p.m.

SDFD closed the incident at 4:15 p.m.

The two rightmost traffic lanes were blocked due to the fire, Caltrans said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a total of 55 personnel were assigned to the fire.

No homes were in danger, but a few industrial businesses were nearby.

San Diego Fire-Rescue increased staffing this weekend as Santa Ana winds were predicted in the county.

SDG&E further announced possible power shutoffs due to the forecasted weather conditions in Boulder Creek, Boulevard, Cameron, Crestwood, La Posta, Valley Center East and Viejas.

SDFD thanked the city of Poway, and the city of National City for their assistance with the incident.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.