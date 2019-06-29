10-Acre Brush Fire Burns East of Lower Otay Reservoir

Smoke, as seen Saturday morning from Hunte Parkway and Otay Lakes Road in the Eastlake area.

A brush fire sparked east of the Lower Otay Reservoir east of Chula Vista Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

At 10 a.m., CalFire officials said the fire had scorched approximately 5 acres. No structures were threatened.

By 10:45 a.m., officials said the fire had grown to 10 acres, with a moderate rate of spread. Crews were attacking the blaze by both ground and air drops.

Smoke was visible throughout parts of the Eastlake community, including from Hunte Parkway and Otay Lakes Road.

The Lower Otay Reservoir is located at 1500 Wueste Rd. in Chula Vista, about 2.5 miles away from the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center used by Olympic athletes. According to the City of San Diego website, the reservoir is used by the Training Center for rowing sports. When full, the Lower Otay Reservoir has 25 shoreline miles.

No other information was available.

Investigative State Agencies Drop The Ball on Million Dollar Ponzi Scheme

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.