Brush Fire Burning Near School in Chula Vista

Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire burning near an elementary school in Chula Vista.

The fire sparked just before 4 p.m. near 971 4th Avenue on the same block as Lilian J. Rice Elementary School.

The Chula Vista Fire Department, San Diego Fire Department, and the Federal Fire Department all responded.

The Chula Vista Police Department told NBC 7 evacuations were being considered, but no orders have been given yet.

