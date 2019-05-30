Brush Fire Burning Near School in Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
Brush Fire Burning Near School in Chula Vista

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire burning near an elementary school in Chula Vista.

    The fire sparked just before 4 p.m. near 971 4th Avenue on the same block as Lilian J. Rice Elementary School.

    The Chula Vista Fire Department, San Diego Fire Department, and the Federal Fire Department all responded.

    The Chula Vista Police Department told NBC 7 evacuations were being considered, but no orders have been given yet.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

