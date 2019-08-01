110-Acre Brush Fire Burns in Otay Mesa

You are watching live video from SkyRanger 7. An audio tone will accompany the video. Muting audio is advised.

A brush fire burning near an apartment complex and a high school in Otay Mesa was not threatening any structures, according to fire officials.

More than 50 crew members responded to the brush fire south of Interstate 905 and near San Ysidro High School at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Just after 1 p.m., the fire had burned 110 acres and was moving in a southeasterly direction, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Salas.

He said winds and a ravine in the area contributed to the fire's quick growth.

No structures were being threatened by the blaze but the fire was not yet contained, Salas said.

Manny Rubio, a spokesperson for the Sweetwater School District said the school is safe and there was no indication at this time students would need to shelter in place or evacuate.

The SDFD told school officials the school is not being threatened at this time but crews were using the campus for staging, Rubio said.

Two firefighting helicopters, three brush rigs, a water tender and six engines were called to the scene.

No other information was available.

