Brush Fire Along NB I-15 near Escondido

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    SDG&E

    A brush fire was reported on northbound Interstate 15 just north of State-Route 78.

    A Sig Alert was issued at 1:12 p.m. as a right lane of NB I-15 is blocked. Delays can be up to 20-minutes as traffic is backed up to Auto Park Way, according to the Sig Alert website

    Caltrans said eastbound and westbound SR-78 connectors to NB I-15 closed for a short period around 2:20 p.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

