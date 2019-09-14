A brush fire was reported on northbound Interstate 15 just north of State-Route 78.

A Sig Alert was issued at 1:12 p.m. as a right lane of NB I-15 is blocked. Delays can be up to 20-minutes as traffic is backed up to Auto Park Way, according to the Sig Alert website.

Caltrans said eastbound and westbound SR-78 connectors to NB I-15 closed for a short period around 2:20 p.m.

No other information was available.

