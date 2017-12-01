The brother of a San Diego man killed by a suspected drunk driver in the South Bay says Alexis Corona was a mentor, teacher, and a close friend.

"It is a tragedy for our entire family. It’s just really hard to deal with," Corona’s brother Dustin Rivera said.

Even though he's the youngest of six, Rivera speaks for the whole family. He said he wants to be strong but the tears still come.

"Seeing them all cry and just being broken about it, I just need to stay strong for all of them," Rivera said.

His oldest brother Corona was killed riding his motorcycle Tuesday night after a suspected drunk driver turned into him. The force knocked Corona off the bike and into another car.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on Thermal Avenue near Coronado Silver Strand State Beach.

"He loved riding that motorcycle," Rivera said.

The driver of the vehicle, Toribio Sanchez, is suspected of being under the influence. He was behind bars Friday night, pending a $1 million bail.

Sanchez faces vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI charges in connection with the death of Corona.

He pleaded not guilty to all three felony charges in court Friday.

Corona's family told NBC 7, he was an uber driver by trade and in training to drive for a local delivery service. Rivera said his oldest brother was someone he looked up to, a great debater with a passion for Japanese cartoon art.

"It wasn't just my parents that raised me it was both my brothers and mostly him," Rivera said.

Corona's passion for life and family lives on through Rivera and others who will miss him dearly.

"He was always the guy that was always having fun and smiling. I want him to be remembered as the guy that was always happy," Rivera said.

If convicted, Sanchez could spend the next 30 years behind bars.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed the suspect on an immigration hold. ICE may seek his removal from the country.

