Broken Water Main Shuts Down Midway District Thoroughfare

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 45 minutes ago

    Yellow caution tape surrounds the scene of the incident.

    A water main break shut down a busy thoroughfare in the Midway District on Sunday evening, police said.

    The break happened around 5 p.m. at the 2700 block of Midway Drive between Rosecrans Street and Sports Arena Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    Midway Drive is shut down in both directions. 

    Police are conducting traffic control until the water department arrives to shut off the water.

    No other information was available.

