Broken Main Spews Water Onto Roads Near I-5 Ramp

Raw News Chopper 7 video of the geyser created by a water main break at Genesee Avenue near I-5 in University City on March 20, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A broken water main at a construction site in University City spewed large amounts of water onto the roadways Tuesday, prompting officials to temporarily shut down traffic in the area.

The water began gushing into the air at around 10:45 a.m. at Genesee Avenue, near the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp.

As the water came pouring down from a geyser, officials shut down traffic at westbound Genesee Avenue at I-5 so crews could secure the area and start figuring out how to fix the problem.

Arian Collins, a supervising public information officer with the city of San Diego, said a contractor had hit a 6-inch-diameter blowoff valve connected to a 30-inch-diameter water main in the area, causing the big, wet mess.

As of 12 p.m., Collins said the water main had been shut down. No one in the area was out of water service but Collins said some customers might experience low water pressure until crews could complete repairs.

At this point, it is unknown how long those repairs will take to complete.

By 12:30 p.m., traffic had reopened on westbound Genesee Avenue at I-5.

No other information was available.

