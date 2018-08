A busy commercial intersection in La Jolla was closed to traffic Friday as crews worked to cap a broken water main that sent rivers of flood water down streets.

The main broke just before 5 p.m. near the crossing of Girard Avenue and Pearl Street, bud luckily, did not flood any storefronts, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

City crews were able to cap the main at around 5:45 p.m. The cause fo the break has not been determined.