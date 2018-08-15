Broken Water Main Causing Traffic Delays Near I-5 in Midtown

A broken water main in the Midtown area is causing a traffic delay for commuters entering and exiting Interstate 5 at W. Washington Street.

An 8-inch cast iron main broke near the intersection of Hancock Street and Emory Street just before 3:30 p.m., a city spokesperson said.

A small river of water was flowing down Hancock Street and wrapped around the corner flowing westward onto W. Washington.

Employees at nearby restaurants were seen using brooms and squeegees to try and keep their buildings from flooding.

Just in time for Rush Hour! Water main break on Hancock diverting traffic. Traffic stopped at Washington for detour#NBC7 pic.twitter.com/5XbsTKbvY5 — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) August 15, 2018

Crews were able to stop the flow of water around 4:30 p.m. SDPD was on scene directing traffic.

MTS said no trolley services were delayed, but detours were being planned for bus routes 10, 280 and 290. MTS hasn't determined which stops will be missed but said impact will be minimal.

Bus and trolley updates can be found @sdmts on Twitter and the MTS website.

