A U-Haul hit a fire hydrant in the Colina Del Sol area sending a plume of water about 50 feet into the air, flooding a home and a nearby apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

The hydrant was knocked off around 2 p.m. in the 5000 block of University Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose sea said.

Residents said the U-Haul was backing up and hit the hydrant.

The water from the resulting geyser hit the roof of the house next to the hydrant, flooding the home.

The water also flowed down the street and flooded three units at the Palms Apartments complex.

"We had a total of three units that were flooded," maintenance manager Scott Tenhunen said. "Luckily one of them wasn’t that bad but the other two were pretty bad."

One resident may be displaced because of the flooding, he said.

"We already had a flood restoration company on its way," Tenhunen said.