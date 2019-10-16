Broadway-Bound New Musical 'Lempicka,' Director Rachel Chavkin Tony Award Winner La Jolla Playhouse Spring - NBC 7 San Diego
The new musical, directed by 2019 Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, tells the story of renowned painter Tamara de Lempicka.

By Samantha Tatro

Published 18 minutes ago

    La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California.

    The Broadway-bound new musical "Lempicka" will debut at La Jolla Playhouse in spring 2020, NBC 7 has learned. 

    The show will open the Playhouse's 2020 - 2021 season in May before transfering to the Great White Way. 

    "This stunning new musical centers on an artist whose life intersected with major upheavals of the 20th century, and who created a new way for women to be in the world,” said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, in a statement. “What a thrill to launch our season with this lush, epic piece, helmed by the singularly talented Rachel Chavkin.”

