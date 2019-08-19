Broad Daylight Killing on Boardwalk of Playas de Tijuana Shocks Visitors

A man was shot to death in broad daylight along the crowded boardwalk of Playas de Tijuana in Tijuana, Mexico Sunday.

Tijuana police responded to reports of a shooting on the boardwalk just after 3:30 p.m. The victim as found along Paseo Costero with gunshot wounds to his body and was declared dead at the scene.

Video recorded by a witness shows a crowd of people surrounding the man’s body as it laid partially covered by what appeared to be a pizza box.

According to the police, the suspects fled at the scene. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Christian Morado Armenta.

On Monday police said they had arrested three suspects in connection with the killing.

The Director of the Tijuana Police Department, Mario Martinez, said investigators believe Armenta is the brother of a suspect who was arrested in connection with a quadruple homicide.

Police said they will increase security patrols on the boardwalk and in tourist areas.

No other information was available.

