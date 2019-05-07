Brian Wilson, the Zombies Announce San Diego Show

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: Musician Brian Wilson performs at Roadside Attraction's "Love and Mercy" DVD release and music celebration with Brian Wilson at the Vibrato Jazz Club on October 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

'Wouldn't it be nice' if pop legends Brian Wilson and the Zombies toured together? Well, it looks like it's exactly that 'time of the season.' On Tuesday morning, the two iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced a joint North American tour set to take place this fall -- and it stops at Pala Casino Spa and Resort on Sept. 7.

Tickets to the Saturday night show at the North County casino's Starlight Theater go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. PST at this link. General admission tickets range from $69-$99 each.

Titled "Something Great from '68," the tour sets off Aug. 31 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and hits town just two shows later. As on prior tours, Wilson will be joined onstage by former Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin for performances focused on two of the group's most beloved albums -- 1968's "Friends" and 1971's "Surf's Up."

"It’s been quite a year and I’m ready to go out and tour some music that makes everyone have a feel good vibe," Wilson said in a statement. "The 'Friends' album has always been one of my favorites, and I love the music from that time in history."

The Zombies are also looking to wax nostalgic on the trek, performing their seminal 1968 record "Odessey and Oracle" in its entirety as an opening set.

While they're both no strangers to performing in San Diego, the upcoming fall tour marks the first time they've ever toured together. Wilson last performed in town at San Diego Civic Theatre on June 7, 2017, while the Zombies treated local audiences to their pop/soul hits at Kaaboo Del Mar 2018.

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' 'Something Great from '68' Tour Dates