More than 20 breweries and family-owned restaurants in San Diego and Riverside Counties have been the target of a burglary series, Oceanside Police Department confirmed Thursday when announcing an arrest has been made.

Hemet resident Nathanial Maynard, 41, is suspected in the break-ins from March to July, in cities from San Diego to Lake Elsinore, including five first reported by NBC 7 in April, OPD said.

Video obtained by NBC 7 showed a suspect inspecting Longship Brewery from the outside for six minutes before making his move. He took the brewery's cash register.

OPD Sgt. John McKean confirmed Maynard is suspected in that burglary as well as break-ins at: Serpentine Cider on Miramar Road, Gold Coast Mead on Oceanside Boulevard, Barrel Harbor on Pioneer Avenue in Vista, Twisted Horn Brewing in Vista, Black Plague Brewing in Oceanside, Newtopia Cyder in Scripps Ranch, Savagewood Brewing in Scripps Ranch, Best Pizza & Beer in Mira Mesa and Rough Draft Brewery in Miramar.

McKean said it was surveillance video that allowed them to connect Maynard to the series. Maynard would reportedly break into the mom-and-pop style businesses and take cash, clothing and safes.

Once they had narrowed down their suspect, investigators conducted surveillance of the Maynard on Wednesday, July 21. OPD said they caught Maynard trying to break into Weins Brewery in Temecula through a window and immediately arrested him.

In Maynard's car, deputies discovered several items that were linked to the break-ins. He bailed out of jail but was re-arrested on July 26 after a search of his home revealed even more items tied to the series.

Oceanside police also searched a home on Lonnie Street and items from Twisted Horn Brewing in Vista were located, though investigators did not specify how the home was connected to Maynard.

Maynard was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Friday on $450,000 bail and faces several counts of commercial burglary.

Authorities suspect Maynard targeted businesses in Carlsbad, Escondido, San Diego, Vista, San Marcos, Temecula, Hemet, Lake Elsinore and Murrieta, among others. At least nine law enforcement agencies were working together to investigate the break-ins.

