Suspect Arrested in Brewery Burglary Series Spanning San Diego and Riverside Counties - NBC 7 San Diego
Oceanside police said it was surveillance video that allowed them to connect the suspect to the burglaries

By Steven Luke and Christina Bravo

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    More than 20 breweries and family-owned restaurants in San Diego and Riverside Counties have been the target of a burglary series, Oceanside Police Department confirmed Thursday when announcing an arrest has been made.

    Hemet resident Nathanial Maynard, 41, is suspected in the break-ins from March to July, in cities from San Diego to Lake Elsinore, including five first reported by NBC 7 in April, OPD said.

    Video obtained by NBC 7 showed a suspect inspecting Longship Brewery from the outside for six minutes before making his move. He took the brewery's cash register.

    OPD Sgt. John McKean confirmed Maynard is suspected in that burglary as well as break-ins at: Serpentine Cider on Miramar Road, Gold Coast Mead on Oceanside Boulevard, Barrel Harbor on Pioneer Avenue in Vista, Twisted Horn Brewing in Vista, Black Plague Brewing in Oceanside, Newtopia Cyder in Scripps Ranch, Savagewood Brewing in Scripps Ranch, Best Pizza & Beer in Mira Mesa and Rough Draft Brewery in Miramar. 

     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    �� 6:19AM this morning we had a BREAK IN!! WATCH THE VIDEO... Dude made off with an empty cash drawer! ����‍♂️����The assailant was driving a 2015 (ish) white Jeep Patriot (or similar). He was wearing Black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, DC shoes (possibly pure model), stands roughly 6’ tall, fairly slim build... He knew exactly where the cash drawer was, so we believe he’s been here before. Luckily the alarm sounded immediately so he didn’t have much time to “shop”. If you recognize the vehicle or the man, please let us know asap & call the Oceanside PD. And dude if you’re done with it, we would be stoked to get our empty drawer back. �� but also ������. . We have been told its possibly the same guy who’s targeting many north county breweries such as @barrelharborbrewing @ironfistbrewing & @goldencoastmead . Definitely dedicating some time to getting this scumbag. Happy #nationalbeerday . ��

    A post shared by BLACK PLAGUE Brewing �� (@blackplaguebrewing) on

    McKean said it was surveillance video that allowed them to connect Maynard to the series. Maynard would reportedly break into the mom-and-pop style businesses and take cash, clothing and safes.

    Once they had narrowed down their suspect, investigators conducted surveillance of the Maynard on Wednesday, July 21. OPD said they caught Maynard trying to break into Weins Brewery in Temecula through a window and immediately arrested him.

    In Maynard's car, deputies discovered several items that were linked to the break-ins. He bailed out of jail but was re-arrested on July 26 after a search of his home revealed even more items tied to the series. 

    Oceanside police also searched a home on Lonnie Street and items from Twisted Horn Brewing in Vista were located, though investigators did not specify how the home was connected to Maynard. 

    Maynard was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Friday on $450,000 bail and faces several counts of commercial burglary. 

    Authorities suspect Maynard targeted businesses in Carlsbad, Escondido, San Diego, Vista, San Marcos, Temecula, Hemet, Lake Elsinore and Murrieta, among others. At least nine law enforcement agencies were working together to investigate the break-ins. 

    No other information was available.

