Breeders' Cup Returns to San Diego

The crown jewel of horse racing is coming back to Del Mar.



The Breeders’ Cup is a two-day spectacle featuring 14 races with purses in excess of $30 million.

The Breeders’ Cup announced Friday it will hold its most lucrative event at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 of 2021.

The club where the turf meets the surf got its first shot at hosting the spectacle in 2017 and impressed enough to earn an encore.

“The Breeders’ Cup World Championships had an incredibly successful debut last year at Del Mar and surpassed every expectation for both Breeders’ Cup and the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club,” said Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Craig Fravel. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Del Mar, Solana Beach and San Diego communities to once again create a world-class horse racing and entertainment experience at this remarkable location.”

The year 2021 is going to be big for San Diego when it comes to hosting major sporting events.

The U.S. Open golf tournament returns to Torrey Pines South for the first time since 2008 when Tiger Woods won his last major championship title.