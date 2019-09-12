Brawl Leads to Stabbing Outside Mission Valley Dave & Buster's - NBC 7 San Diego
Brawl Leads to Stabbing Outside Mission Valley Dave & Buster's

Published 6 hours ago

    One person was stabbed during a brawl outside a Mission Valley sports bar and restaurant early Thursday. 

    Two men, a 19-year-old and a man in his 20s, got into a fight outside the Dave & Buster's restaurant on Camino Del Rio South at about 1:15 a.m.

    At some point during the brawl, the man in his 20s stabbed the 19-year-old in the stomach and took off, the San Diego Police Department said.

    The suspect has not been arrested. 

    The teenager was transported to the hospital and was expected to survive his injuries. 

    The altercation remains under investigation. 

    No other information was available.

