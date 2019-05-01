Braves Beat Padres, Quantrill Solid in MLB Debut

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 01: Cal Quantrill #40 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 01, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The list keeps growing.

On Wednesday the Padres had a fourth starting pitcher make his big league debut. Cal Quantrill is the latest to turn in a solid performance in his first time out.

The 2016 8th overall pick went 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and a walk, with three strikeouts.

"Its another encouraging start from a young guy," Padres manager Andy Green said. "Pretty solid from Cal today.

"We feel really good about our young pitching."

Just like Nick Margevicius, Chris Paddack and Pedro Avila before him, the righty made it through five innings, and gave up two or fewer runs.

The Braves' potent lineup didn't make it easy on him. Ozzie Albies lead off with a triple and scored in the first. Albies added an RBI double in the fifth inning. Quantrill did well to limit the damage in the opening frame, and got out of a jam in the fourth inning as well. With runners on the corners and one out, he got Brian McCann to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Unfortunately for Quantrill, San Diego's bats didn't back up his effort. Manny Machado scored their only run on a fourth inning solo homer - his fifth of the season. The Padres went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. In the eighth inning they loaded the bases with no outs. But the threat ended with a Franmil Reyes fielders choice ground out, and strikeouts from Machado and Hunter Renfroe.