A 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday after the motorized scooter he was riding was struck by a car in City Heights.

The boy was not wearing a helmet when he rode the scooter into traffic and was struck, according to San Diego police.

The collision happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. on University Avenue near 45th Street.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Officers said the boy was not seriously injured and was expected to survive.

It is against the law to ride a motorized scooter without a valid driver license or without a helmet. Beginning Jan. 1, a helmet will no longer be required for riders over the age of 18.