Boy, 10, Dies of Flu: County Health Officials

A 10-year-old boy is the second child to die this flu season in San Diego County, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

He was one of 32 new flu-related deaths reported Wednesday. The total number of deaths associated with this year’s flu season stands at 206.

The unidentified boy, who died on Jan. 25, was hospitalized with influenza A/H3, officials said. The child did not receive a flu vaccine this year. He also had underlying medical conditions, county officials said.

The county said the number of fatalities this flu season is the highest it's ever been for the county since officials began tracking flu-related deaths approximately 20 years ago.

Flu Deaths Continue to Increase

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the continued spread of the influenza in San Diego. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Thirty-three people died from the flu this time last flu season, officials said.



The percentage of emergency room cases linked to the flu dropped in San Diego from 9 percent the previous week to 6 percent for the week ending Jan. 27.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases to date were 14,289 as of last week compared to 2,398 in 2016.

On Jan. 3, county officials said a 1-year-old had died of the flu. The baby was partially vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated.



For a list of where you can get the flu vaccine in San Diego, visit this website or call 211.