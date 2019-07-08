A bouncer is in critical condition after he was attacked with a metal pole during a brawl outside a popular Pacific Beach bar and restaurant on Sunday.

The bouncer stopped a group of four men from using a side entrance to get into Firehouse American Eatery and Lounge on Grand Avenue but one of the men picked up a stanchion pole and struck the bouncer in the head with it, the San Diego Police Department said.

The bouncer's skull was fractured and he suffered a brain bleed. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The other three men began fighting with other security staff outside the bar, breaking one man's nose and injuring two others, SDPD said.

All four suspects took off from the area before police arrived. SDPD got a description of one of the men, who was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the attack. He was described to be in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds.

According to Firehouse's website, the restaurant was hosting an Independence Day celebration with live music at the time of the attack.

No other information was available.

