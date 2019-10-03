Boss of Ramona Hit-and-Run Victim Calls for Suspect's Surrender

NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke to a nurse who pulled over to try and help the victim. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

The boss of a cyclist injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday in Ramona describes her as a fearless wife and mother who worked her way up the company ladder over 30 years.

Michelle Scott was riding along on State Route 67 in Ramona, just north of Dye Road, when she was hit by a black Ford Edge SUV that fled the scene. The California Highway Patrol said the SUV had stolen license plates, and investigators are having a hard time tracking it and have very few leads.

Scott is fighting for her life at Palomar Medical Center, but she has her family, her boss and the rest of her friends and co-workers in her corner.

Steven Bray is the CEO of Power Plus in Escondido and is Scott’s long-time boss. Bray said Scott is the second-most senior employee behind him in the entire company, which employs more than 400 people.

Scott first applied for a job with Power Plus 1987 and has stuck with the company ever since. He jokes she looked so young, they had to check her ID her when she first applied for a job.

“She has always been very faithful to her job and very hard working and she's got like an unbelievable work ethic,” Bray said.

Bray thinks the hard worker mentality he’s seen in Scott for decades will help her as she fights to recover in the hospital. This battered and bandaged version of Scott isn’t what Bray is accustomed to seeing.

“She is quiet and she is meek but she is a terror,” Bray said. “She is a 110-pound terror. She works hard and exercises hard.”

Bray called the accident tragic, and hops that investigators can zero in on a suspect sometime soon.

“The unintended consequences of whatever they were doing when they hit her is compounded a million times by leaving, and they just need to turn themselves in,” Bray said.

CHP officers said a witness in a car tried chasing down the suspect but lost track of it as it drove recklessly through the streets.

The CHP is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.