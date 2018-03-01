A Borrego Springs High School student was suspended for threatening to blow up the school Thursday, a school administrator confirmed.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) responded to the school after it was notified of the threat by school staff.

Deputies searched the student and found alcohol, but no items that they determined could be used to carry out the threat, according to the administrator.

The District Attorney's Office said there wasn't enough evidence to bring charges on the student.

The student was suspended for having alcohol and for making the threat. The length of the student's suspension is unknown.

No other information was available.