Borrego Springs High School Student Suspended for Making Threats Toward School - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Borrego Springs High School Student Suspended for Making Threats Toward School

The District Attorney's Office said there wasn't enough evidence to bring charges on the student.

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Borrego Springs High School Student Suspended for Making Threats Toward School
    Google Maps

    A Borrego Springs High School student was suspended for threatening to blow up the school Thursday, a school administrator confirmed.

    The San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) responded to the school after it was notified of the threat by school staff.

    Deputies searched the student and found alcohol, but no items that they determined could be used to carry out the threat, according to the administrator.

    The District Attorney's Office said there wasn't enough evidence to bring charges on the student.

    The student was suspended for having alcohol and for making the threat. The length of the student's suspension is unknown.

    No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices