3 Injured in Helicopter Crash Near Borrego Valley Airport

A helicopter with four people onboard made a hard landing near Borrego Valley Airport Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department along with Cal Fire and California park rangers were called to the location of the crash approximately three miles east of the airport just before 2 p.m.

The Robinson R-44 helicopter had four people on board, the FAA said.

Cal Fire reported at around 3:20 p.m. three people were injured and three medevacs were en route to the scene to take them to the hospital.

When deputies arrived, all the people riding inside the helicopter were out of the aircraft, officials said.

Deputies are working to get ground resources to the site of the wreckage.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

No other information was available.

