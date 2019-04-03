Border Shutdown Would Close Bridge To Tijuana Airport

CBX opened the bridge in 2016 for ticketed airline passengers only. (Published 2 hours ago)

As President Donald Trump threatens to shutdown the U.S.-Mexico border, industries and facilities that would be affected are coming to light.

One of those is the Cross Border Express (CBX), a pedestrian bridge at the border that pedestrians in Otay Mesa can use to walk to the Tijuana International Airport.

"Last year we used the CBX five times," Belen Maldonado, a traveler, said Wednesday. "It's super convenient. We don't have to wait four hours to cross the border."

"It is in compliance with US Customers and Border Protection regulations and international safety standards," said Nancy Gudiño, International and Public Affairs Manager for CBX.

Gudiño said if the border is shut down, the CBX bridge will also shut down.

That makes Julio Doria nervous. His wife walked from Otay Mesa to Tijuana for a week long trip in Mexico starting Wednesday.

"I think my wife will just have to stay in Mexico until they open the border again," Doria speculated. "Because there won't even be walking across."

Gudiño said last year, more than 2.2 million passengers crossed through the facility (about 6,000 people per day.)

"If Trump closes the border it will be total chaos," said traveller Eliezel Martinez coming back from a trip to his home in San Diego.

President Trump said on Tuesday, "Sure it’s going to have a negative impact on the economy but security is more important to me than trade.”

CBX is currently open. If any changes happen in operations, staff will update pedestrians here.