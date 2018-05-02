Border Patrol Pursuit Ends in Crash in Lemon Grove - NBC 7 San Diego
Border Patrol Pursuit Ends in Crash in Lemon Grove

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 11:38 PM PDT on May 2, 2018 | Updated at 11:42 PM PDT on May 2, 2018

    NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports from the scene of the crash. (Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018)

    The pursuit of a suspected smuggling car by Border Patrol (BP) agents ended in a crash that shut down a stretch of State Route 94 in Lemon Grove Wednesday night.

    Agents initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle on westbound Interstate 8 in Pine Valley before it sped off, BP Agent Tekae Michael said.

    The suspect vehicle continued westbound at high speeds before getting onto southbound State Route 125 and crashed into another vehicle near the SR-94 connector.

    The driver of then attempted to flee the scene of the crash on foot before BP Agents took him into custody.

    The driver and his six passengers, suspected Mexican nationals of unknown citizenship status, were not injured, Michael said.

    The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also uninjured.

