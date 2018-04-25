Border Patrol (CBP) officers intercepted more than 800 pounds of narcotics and arrested nine fugitives at the border over the weekend.

The suspects were arrested for charges that included parole violations, burglary, assault and weapons offenses.

Officers seized 590 pounds of meth, 193 pounds of cocaine and 23 pounds of heroin that was hidden inside car seats, doors, gas tanks, floors and strapped to suspects’ bodies.

Officers seized the narcotics; the suspects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for processing.




