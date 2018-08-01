Officials Identify Border Patrol Agents Involved in Shooting

This is a file image of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers using ATVs along the U.S.-Mexico border south of San Diego.

San Diego police have identified the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who fired on a man accused of striking an agent with a rock and stealing an agent's ATV.

Francisco Javier Gutierrez-Alvarado was shot at least once on Sunday, July 29.

Gutierrez-Alvarado was treated by staff at a nearby hospital for what agents described as not life-threatening injuries.

He is accused of assaulting a federal officer in a remote area just north of the U.S.-Mexico border at 2:35 a.m.

Gutierrez-Alvarado is accused of throwing a rock that knocked a Border Patrol agent off of his ATV. The suspect then jumped on the ATV and drove off, leading a pursuit.

When he lost control and crashed into a fence, Gutierrez-Alvarado was arrested.

Police said at some point during the incident, "two Border Patrol Agents fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him at least once." No details were provided on when the agents fired their weapons.

They have been identified as Agent Micah Owens and Agent Brandon Brandt.

The location of the incident was south of Monument Road near Imperial Beach in an area known as "Spooner's Mesa."

The San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating per the San Diego County Officer Involved Shooting Protocol. The FBI is also investigating.