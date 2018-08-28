CBP Investigates Washed-Up Panga Boat in La Jolla

CBP is investigating a small boat that washed ashore at Windansea Beach. (Published 11 minutes ago)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are investigating a small boat that washed ashore at Windansea Beach in La Jolla.

It was not clear if anyone was onboard when the panga boat washed ashore. Border patrol agents were at the scene at 6 a.m.

Aerial footage of the scene appeared to show several items on the shore as the small boat floated in shallow waters.

San Diego police and lifeguards were called by the agency as a precaution.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.