Retired US Border Patrol Agent Accused of Embezzlement

A retired supervisor with the U.S. Border Patrol was arrested Thursday, accused of embezzling more than $1,000 while on the job.

Daniel Esqueda, 50, of San Diego was indicted by a federal grand jury in May on allegations of embezzlement and making a false statement.

On Thursday, Esqueda entered a not guilty plea.

Prosecutors allege that when Esqueda was working as a Supervisory U.S. Border Protection Agent, he embezzled more than $1,000 and then reported it as $10.

Court documents allege Esqueda, "knowingly embezzled and wrongfully converted to his own use the money and property of another which came into his possession and under his control in the execution of such employment."

The victim is identified in court documents as "V.S." with no details given on the relationship between "V.S." and Esqueda.

If he's convicted, the defendant faces up to 10 years in prison with a minimum of $250,000 fine on each count.