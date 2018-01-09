A woman was killed in the collision between a vehicle and a Border Patrol vehicle at Hunte Parkway and Otay Lakes Road on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

A woman was killed in a traffic collision involving a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle in Eastlake Tuesday.

The two cars collide near the intersection of Otay Lakes Road and Hunte Parkway at approximately 12:35 a.m., according to a lieutenant with the Chula Vista Police Department.

An officer inside the USBP vehicle was traveling eastbound on Otay Lakes Road and a woman was traveling southbound on Hunte Parkway when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The BP vehicle sustained front-end damage and its airbag deployed.

The second vehicle landed on its roof and has damage to its passenger side.

The woman was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m., police said.

The Border Patrol officer was transported to a nearby hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, police said.





No other information was available.

