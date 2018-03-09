Video of Mom's CBP Arrest in Front of Kids Sparks Outrage

A video showing Border Patrol agents arresting an undocumented mother they suspected of leading a human smuggling operation surfaced Thursday, stirring outrage in the community. (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

A video that shows a woman being arrested by border patrol agents in front of her three daughters on a National City sidewalk has prompted outrage on social media and within the local community.

Perla Morales-Luna, 36, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Saturday afternoon near 24th and D streets in National City.

Video obtained by NBC 7 showed two men in plain clothing and a uniformed Border Patrol agent grab Morales-Luna and place her in the back of a CBP patrol vehicle.

In the video, Morales-Luna's three daughters can be heard sobbing and calling for "mom" as she was taken into custody.

National City Councilmember Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said she was alerted to the incident through social media comments and tags. When she heard the daughters' screams she said she felt "sad" and "infuriated."

"This is actually one of our quarters where we have mass transit, so to have something like this go down, in the broad daylight, it really is concerning," Sotelo-Solis said.



"What was posted I think really showed the inhumane treatment of that woman being physically ripped from her children and then leaving the minor children here on the street not knowing what to do," Sotelo-Solis said.

CBP said Morales-Luna was arrested for being in the country illegally. Agent Michael J. Scappechio said Morales-Luna has been arrested previously but would not confirm what the arrest was for.

Scappechio said Morales-Luna was identified as part of a "criminal smuggling organization" in East County.

One of Morales-Luna's teenage daughters is a student at a Chula Vista charter school. When the school found out about Morales-Luna's detainment, the school looked for ways to support the children, Sotelo-Solis said.

Judith Castro, one of the daughter's teachers, told NBC 7 she shared the video on social media because she couldn’t believe a mother could be taken away from her children in that manner.

"Honestly I couldn’t watch the whole thing," Castro said. "Just seeing a mom being approached by agents who are dressed in civilian clothing, with no badges to be seen, and just literally dragging the mom away into the border patrol truck."

Morales-Luna remained in border patrol custody Thursday awaiting transfer to ICE for deportation, according to Scappechio.

The daughters are staying with an aunt while their mother was in custody.