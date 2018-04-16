Border Patrol Agents Rescue Drowning Man in Calexico

A drowning man was rescued from the All-American canal in Calexico by two Border Patrol agents Friday.

One agent heard someone yelling for help around midnight and found the man drowning in the canal, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). A second CBP agent then arrived on the scene.

The man was struggling to stay above water in the canal, so one of the agents threw the man a flotation device. Both agents then pulled the man to shore.

There were no reported injuries and the victim refused medical attention, according to CBP.

The man was taken to El Centro Station for further processing.