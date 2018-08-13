Border Patrol Agents Arrest 2 Felons Over Weekend

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the El Centro sector arrested two convicted felons over the weekend.

The first man, Juan Carlos Avalos-Padilla, 50, was arrested after he tried to enter the United States illegally around 11 p.m. Friday east of Calexico. Avalos-Padilla has an extensive criminal history, including a conviction for attempted murder.

The felony conviction for Attempted Murder Second Degree occurred in Riverside County, in August 2010. Avalos was sentenced to seven years prison for the conviction.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday evening, agents stopped a vehicle after it attempted to avoid the Highway 111 checkpoint near the Salton Sea. The vehicle had several people without proper documentation to enter the U.S., including a man, Ivan Partida-Valdez, 37, who a records check revealed to be a previously deported felon.

Partida-Valdez has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1994 that includes numerous convictions for aggravated burglary and three separate jail sentences. Each prison sentence was at least one year long.

“Preventing these types of criminals from committing more heinous crimes in our community is part of our duties as agents, and we will continue protecting America’s frontline every day,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Both men, who are Mexican citizens, will remain in federal custody.



