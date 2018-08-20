Border Patrol Agent Found With Heroin, Illegal Firearm Sentenced to Probation - NBC 7 San Diego
Border Patrol Agent Found With Heroin, Illegal Firearm Sentenced to Probation

By Brie Stimson

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    A Border Patrol agent arrested for possession of an illegal firearm and heroin last April was sentenced to three years’ probation in a Vista courthouse Monday.

    Brandon James Herrera pleaded guilty on July 23 to unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

    In April, Oceanside police found a short barrel rifle and around five grams of heroin inside Herrera’s truck during a search.

    Herrera's vehicle matched the description of a vehicle associated with a suspicious person report, according to Oceanside police.

    Herrera was credited with time served and no additional custody was ordered by the court.


      

