Border Closure Affecting Tourism to Tijuana, Baja California

Customers are canceling over fears of another closure. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more. (Published Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018)

Last Sunday’s five-hour border closure caused more than $5.3 million in losses for businesses near the border but uncertainties over the border are affecting tourism to south of the border.

West Barba’s livelihood is dependent on the border. He runs Baja Border Tours, which takes tourists from San Diego on sight-seeing trips to Baja California, including Tijuana, Rosarito and Puerto Nuevo.

Barba said he usually takes about 10-12 people across the border for wine and ocean tours after the border shut down, he started getting cancellations.

The winter season is one the busiest seasons for him, now, there are days when he said he has no one or just two customers scheduled on his tour.

“Anywhere from November, December and January just work, work, work,” he said. “And it’s just not busy this year.”

A lot of customers are canceling their reservations because of last week’s border closure and President Trump’s constant threats of closing the southern border because of the migrant caravan crisis.

“I had a lot of reservations already but people started canceling,” he said. “They started calling to tell me, ‘What’s happening at the border, we don’t want to go.’”

Images of long lines getting back into the United States after the closure scared his customers. He showed NBC 7 his booking calendar and they are filled with cancellations. He is getting worried.

“I have a lot of bills,” he said. “It’s December, I was expecting a lot of customers for this season.”

Barba doesn’t blame the migrants for his lost businesses. He sympathizes with them. Originally from Colombia, he left for a better life in the U.S. and said he hopes the migrants follow proper asylum procedure.

“I came to this country with $22 in my pocket and the United States is good to me,” he said.